Rikers Island

Murder Suspect Accidentally Released From Rikers Is Recaught 5 Weeks Later

Christopher Buggs had been in custody for three years awaiting trial for a 2018 Brooklyn murder

NBC Universal, Inc.

The murder suspect accidentally released from Rikers, where he was awaiting trial, has finally been recaptured more than a month later, officials said Friday.

Christopher Buggs, 26, was apprehended by the Department of Correction's Correction Intelligence Bureau and the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force, DOC Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We hope that Mr. Buggs' swift return to Rikers Island provides some comfort to the victim's family," Thorne added.

News

shooting 14 hours ago

Police ID Gunman in Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Times Square 59 seconds ago

Ohio Man Arrested in Times Square Station With Rifle, Ammo and Gas Mask: Cops

Buggs had been on the lam for about five weeks since being "inadvertently released" due to a clerical error on March 10, police have said. He was caught in the Bronx around noon, according to The New York Post.

Buggs sat in custody for three years at Rikers following his February 2018 second-degree murder arrest in the death of Ernest Brownlee, 55, who was shot in front of a Throop Avenue deli in Bed-Stuy. Court records indicated he was next due for a hearing in June on the murder charges.

At the time of his accidentally release, Department of Correction online inmate records also showed Buggs' status as "Released." He had been held in the Otis Bantum facility.

It appeared Buggs was released on an unrelated contempt of court finding, with Rikers staff not realizing he should still be locked up for his alleged role in the murder case.

"We are aware of this incident and a full investigation into how this happened is underway. Right now we are working with our law enforcement partners to return this‎ individual to custody," Peter Thorne, the department's deputy commissioner of public information, said in a statement at the time.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in on the apparent mistake at the time as well, saying that the city was looking to put "additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again. That's very frustrating."

A friend and advocate for Brownlee's widow said his mistaken release was concerning.

"If he's out, ain't no telling where he is at or what is on his mind," said Isaac Mickens. "As of right now, it is more or less like a cat and mouse game. We're just waiting. I am waiting for them to catch the man."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rikers IslandBrooklynmurderDepartment of Correctionrikers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us