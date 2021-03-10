Department of Correction

Murder Suspect Accidentally Released From Jail, NYPD Says

Christopher Buggs had been in custody for three years awaiting trial for a 2018 Brooklyn murder

Christopher Buggs poster

The New York City Department of Correction appears to have accidentally released a murder suspect awaiting trial, and the NYPD says they're actively searching for him.

Christopher Buggs, 26, was arrested in Feb. 2018 on charges of second-degree murder. Authorities alleged he was responsible for the death of Ernest Brownlee, 55, who was shot in front of a Throop Avenue deli in the Bed-Stuy section.

Buggs sat in custody for three years, until he was "inadvertently released" on Tuesday, police said. Court records indicate he was next due for a hearing in June on the murder charges.

Department of Correction online inmate records also show Buggs' status as "Released." Spokespeople for the department were not immediately available to comment on what happened.

