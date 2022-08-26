Mural of Notorious B.I.G Mural Vandalized in Brooklyn Neighborhood Where Rapper Grew Up

A Brooklyn neighborhood is outraged after a mural of beloved and legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. was vandalized with paint.

Police said that the artwork, found on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, was defaced overnight into Friday. The vandal or vandals appeared to throw dark red paint on the wall where Biggie is painted, along with the words "East Coast" spray-painted over it as well.

The mural was painted in 2019 as a tribute to Biggie Smalls, also known as Christopher Wallace, who was born and raised in the area.

The artist behind the piece surveyed the damage in the afternoon, and attempted to clean it up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"So for this to happen, people are coming by saying 'Damn, they did it dirty.' It's bigger than me. It's big period, I don't know what else to say," said artist Vincent Ballentine.

Biggie was killed 25 years ago in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.