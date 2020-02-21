NYPD Investigates Possible Illegal Drag Racing After Several Vehicles Collided in Brooklyn

At least six vehicles were involved in a violent crash in Brooklyn in what was possibly an aftermath of an illegal drag race.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured but a number of people were transported to the hospital following the collisions that left the vehicles in mangled conditions near 5th Avenue and 5th Street in Park Slope.

Cellphone videos posted to Citizen App shows the damage from the pileup. Cars were smashed to pieces with debris scattered across the road.

Witnesses say they heard cars speeding down the road before midnight and then loud bangs. As police arrived to the scene, several people were seen arguing and fighting in the streets.

No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available.