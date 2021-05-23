Multiple People Shot at Huge NJ House Party, at Least 1 Dead

Shots rang out at a massive house party in New Jersey late Saturday night, leaving multiple victims, including at least one dead.

New Jersey State Police responded to a house in Bridgeton in the Fairfield Township area, about 50 miles west of Atlantic City, for reports of shots fired at a party attended by anywhere from 100 to 200 people.

On Sat., May 22, at 11:50 p.m., NJSP responded to a residence on E. Commerce St. in Fairfield Twp., Cumberland Co. for the report of a shooting with multiple victims.



Troopers are on scene investigating. There is no additional information at this time. Updates to follow. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) May 23, 2021

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police were able to confirm only that multiple people had been shot and that they were treating the event as a mass shooting.

The house is across the street from a school and a cemetery; at first light, police were conducting a grid search in nearby woods.

This is a developing story.