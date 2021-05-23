New Jersey

Multiple People Shot at Huge NJ House Party, at Least 1 Dead

Authorities say as many as 200 people attended the party

Shots rang out at a massive house party in New Jersey late Saturday night, leaving multiple victims, including at least one dead.

New Jersey State Police responded to a house in Bridgeton in the Fairfield Township area, about 50 miles west of Atlantic City, for reports of shots fired at a party attended by anywhere from 100 to 200 people.

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police were able to confirm only that multiple people had been shot and that they were treating the event as a mass shooting.

The house is across the street from a school and a cemetery; at first light, police were conducting a grid search in nearby woods.

This is a developing story.

