Multiple people reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

Multiple people have been reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The police department responded to a shooting incident at the mall on Union Street at around 4:40 p.m.

Authorities said multiple victims have been reported and an active investigation is underway.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials tell NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Federal agencies are assisting with their investigation.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are still working to gather information and said they will provide another update at 7:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

