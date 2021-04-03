Multiple Injuries in Bronx Shootout; Responding Police Fire, No Cops Hurt: Official

At least three people were injured after gunshots were fired in a Bronx neighborhood Saturday evening, a senior NYPD official told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx. Police responded to a call of shots fired near College Avenue and 166th Street, according to the official.

Officers responding to the location observed a male fire shots into a group of people in the area, the senior official said. The officers then engaged the suspect in gunfire, according to the official.

Three people suffered injuries and were transported to Lincoln Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

None of the responding officers who engaged the suspect reported any injuries.

The official did not know if any of the officers' gunfire struck one of the injured parties.