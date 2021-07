A Bee-Line bus has crashed into an elevated subway platform column in the Bronx, with injuries reported.

It happened on Jerome Avenue in the Norwood section. Video shows extensive damage to the front of the bus.

Westchester County officials said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Bee-Line Route 20, when a car hit the bus and the bus veered into the subway column.

The county said the driver suffered a minor injury, as did 13 passengers.