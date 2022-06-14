Suffolk County

Multiple Children Hurt After Inflatable Slide Tips Over on Long Island: SCPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple children were hurt after an inflatable slide tipped over at a park in Suffolk County Tuesday morning, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say officers responded to the scene to Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue following reports of a blow up slide tipping over incident shortly at around 9:45 a.m.

The children were at the park as part of field day for elementary school students in the Wyandanch School District, police said.

Chopper 4 was over the scene with heavy police presence. First responders were seen tending to some of the hurt while tennis courts had a number of deflated bounce houses.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additional information, including the extent of the injuries of those hurt, was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong Islandbounce housewyandanch parkwyandanch school district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us