Multiple Children Hurt After Inflatable Slide Tips Over on Long Island: SCPD

Multiple children were hurt after an inflatable slide tipped over at a park in Suffolk County Tuesday morning, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say officers responded to the scene to Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue following reports of a blow up slide tipping over incident shortly at around 9:45 a.m.

The children were at the park as part of field day for elementary school students in the Wyandanch School District, police said.

Chopper 4 was over the scene with heavy police presence. First responders were seen tending to some of the hurt while tennis courts had a number of deflated bounce houses.

Additional information, including the extent of the injuries of those hurt, was not immediately available.