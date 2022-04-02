Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Brooklyn Bridge; Injuries Reported

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, and multiple other people suffered minor injuries, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Brooklyn Bridge that has shut down eastbound lanes, police say.

According to the NYPD, the impact took place just before 3 p.m. and resulted in one person being taken to Bellevue Hospital with critical injuries and six others being treated at the scene with minor injuries, according to officials.

NYPD announced that due to the multi-vehicle collision, all eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are blocked; travelers should expect delays and other routes.

Citizens App video showed long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic leading up to the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Images from the scene should various crashed vehicles and debris scattered about a portion of the bridge. At least one dark SUV was seen with shattered windows, a mangled roof, as well as other extensive damage. At least one vehicle was seen rolled over onto its side.