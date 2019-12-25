Multi-Alarm Christmas Morning Fire Breaks Out in NJ Commercial Building

What to Know
A multi-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building in northern New Jersey Christmas morning, police say.
Mahwah Police tells News 4 that the fire, which was reported around 4:40 a.m. is located on Franklin Turnpike.
The fire – which has reached three alarms – prompted mutual aid from surrounding communities.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
