Multi-Alarm Christmas Morning Fire Breaks Out in NJ Commercial Building

A multi-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building in northern New Jersey Christmas morning, police say.

Mahwah Police tells News 4 that the fire, which was reported around 4:40 a.m. is located on Franklin Turnpike.

The fire – which has reached three alarms – prompted mutual aid from surrounding communities.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.