MulchFest Returns: Here's Where to Recycle Christmas Trees in NYC

'Tis the season to recycle.

New York City's 25th annual MulchFest returns to dozens of parks across the city's five boroughs.

This year's event will be held on Jan. 2 and 9 at 67 sites run by NYC Parks. New Yorkers can bring Christmas trees to a designated chipping location and bring the mulch from their tree back home.

Trees can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check the NYC Parks website for the nearest location. (Some locations are drop-off only).

#Mulchfest is here! Once you are ready to say 'fir-well' to your tree, bring it to a park near you to share your memories and help us make New York even greener! Visit https://t.co/1vLwWlRGdw for a list of locations. pic.twitter.com/z4hTPNPUGQ — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 26, 2020

Organizers say more than 50,000 trees were recycled last year.

New York City's Department of Sanitation will also be collecting trees curbside starting Jan. 4 until Jan. 15.

Trees should be removed from stands and free of tinsel, lights and ornaments before left out for curbside collection. They should not be left in plastic bags.

All that pertains only to real trees, though. If you've got a fake, the city says you should sell or donate it. You can also leave it out for pickup on your regularly scheduled recycling today.