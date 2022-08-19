MTA Wants to Ban Straphanger Accused of Attacking Subway Worker

The man accused of leaving a New York City subway cleaner bloodied with broken bones might be banned from the transit system for up to three years, and would be the first person ever barred.

On Friday, the MTA announced its intension to ban Alexander Wright, who is currently charges of felony assault and harassment for the Aug. 11 attack at the Pelham Bay Park 6 station in the Bronx.

The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. outside the station. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.

When he turned to go back inside the station, Nelson was attacked, suffering a broken nose and collarbone, the union said. But despite his injuries, Nelson and a good Samaritan held the suspect down long enough for police to arrive.

MTA leaders said they want the Bronx DA to request that a judge ban Wright for three years, the maximum allowed under the law.

"The message behind the ban we are seeking is simple: if you prove to be a danger to New Yorkers, you should not be allowed back into the transit system, period," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said.

At a news conference following the attack, NYC Mayor Eric Adams spoke about how Nelson worked throughout the pandemic to help keep the subway system clean and running.

"I spoke with (Nelson's) mother today, and you could just hear her voice, how proud she is of her son, who always wanted to be a transit employee. When you hear her talk about how hard he works," Adams said.