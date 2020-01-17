MTA: Underground Transfer From Times Square to Bryant Park Coming in 2022

What to Know
New Yorkers rushing to get from Times Square to the Bryant Park may soon not have to go above ground to get from point A to point B.
The MTA announced it will be connecting Times Square station to Bryant Park station underground thanks to a forthcoming underground transfer from the B/D/F/M to 2/3/A/C.
This project, scheduled to be completed until 2022, is not the only project the MTA has planned.
The crowded mezzanine area of Grand Central Station, where more than one million people pass through every day, is getting an upgrade -- to the tune of 15,000 extra feet -- this month.
According to the MTA, the total cost of this project is $750 million.
The project includes 12 new stairways which will help the location usher in the 1.3 million people that pass through each day.