MTA: Underground Transfer From Times Square to Bryant Park Coming in 2022

The crowded mezzanine area of Grand Central Station is also getting an upgrade -- to the tune of 15,000 extra feet

By Andrew Siff

Times Square 42 St subway underground station in NYC with an old vintage inscription mosaic sign on the wall from tiles with symbols in terra cotta. Times Square is a busy tourist intersection of commerce advertisements and famous street, a landmark attraction of New York City and US. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What to Know

  • The MTA announced it will be connecting Times Square station to Bryant Park station underground thanks to a forthcoming underground transfer from the B/D/F/M to 2/3/A/C
  • This project, scheduled to be completed until 2022, is not the only project the MTA has planned
  • The crowded mezzanine area of Grand Central Station, where more than one million people pass through every day, is getting an upgrade -- to the tune of 15,000 extra feet -- this month

New Yorkers rushing to get from Times Square to the Bryant Park may soon not have to go above ground to get from point A to point B.

The MTA announced it will be connecting Times Square station to Bryant Park station underground thanks to a forthcoming underground transfer from the B/D/F/M to 2/3/A/C.

This project, scheduled to be completed until 2022, is not the only project the MTA has planned.

The crowded mezzanine area of Grand Central Station, where more than one million people pass through every day, is getting an upgrade -- to the tune of 15,000 extra feet -- this month.

According to the MTA, the total cost of this project is $750 million.

The project includes 12 new stairways which will help the location usher in the 1.3 million people that pass through each day.

