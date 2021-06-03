MTA Track Inspectors Skipped Inspections, Filed False Reports, Watchdog Says

An investigation prompted by multiple incidents of debris falling from NYC subway tracks found that seven inspectors skipped mandated inspections and falsified reports, the MTA's watchdog said Thursday.

The nearly year-long probe began after multiple episodes in 2019 of debris falling from elevated subway tracks onto cars and roads below, particularly in Queens. That prompted a system-wide effort to improve debris tracking and collection -- but also an investigation by the Office of the MTA Inspector General.

"Early on, OIG became concerned that inspectors might not be walking their assigned sections because in some cases, no reasonable explanation could be found as to why the loose debris had not been identified during the required twice-weekly inspections," the inspector general's office said in a news release.

The probe ultimately found that seven inspectors did not conduct their assigned inspections and then filed paperwork that said they did. All seven were ultimately suspended; six were issued final warnings and prohibited from performing inspections for five years.

“It is appalling that so many track inspectors, on so many occasions, skipped safety inspections, filed false reports to cover their tracks, and then lied to OIG investigators about it,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement.

Pokorny's office said the MTA agreed to implement all of the office's recommendations for improving supervision of track inspectors.