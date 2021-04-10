Tolls

MTA Toll Hikes: How Much Bridges and Tunnels Will Cost Drivers

The new toll rates begin Sunday, April 11

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge sits in front of One World Trade Center
Getty Images

Drivers face higher tolls at MTA crossings after hikes take effect Sunday in a move designed to bring in millions in annual revenue.

Those crossings include the RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Henry Hudson Bridge, Cross Bay Bridge, Marine Parkway Bridge, Queens Midtown Tunnel and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel. (MTA toll rates can be found here).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For most of the crossings, E-ZPass drivers will see a 43-cent up-charge in tolls, rising from $6.12 to $6.55.

News

New York City 3 hours ago

Massive Scaffolding Collapse in Midtown After High-Speed Driver Crashes Mercedes: NYPD

Anti-Asian Racism 14 hours ago

Man Threatened to Stab Asian NYPD Detective in Face After Hate-Filled Tirade: Police

Drivers that choose to pay by mail, meanwhile, will see a toll increase from $9.50 to $10.17 on those same crossings.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge post-rebated toll, however, will remain $2.75 each way, the MTA announced.

The new toll rates begin Sunday, April 11.

A new, mid-tier toll will also be introduced for E-ZPass drivers. This toll rate priced between the E-ZPass and rate and what drivers pay by mail, and is for drivers who do not have their tag properly mounted.

"For most cars this means affixing [the E-ZPass tag] to the middle of the windshield, just below the rear-view mirror mount," the MTA advised.

The hikes were approved back in February by the MTA Board.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

TollsMTAe-zpass
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us