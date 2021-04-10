MTA Toll Hikes: How Much Bridges and Tunnels Will Cost Drivers

Drivers face higher tolls at MTA crossings after hikes take effect Sunday in a move designed to bring in millions in annual revenue.

Those crossings include the RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Henry Hudson Bridge, Cross Bay Bridge, Marine Parkway Bridge, Queens Midtown Tunnel and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel. (MTA toll rates can be found here).

For most of the crossings, E-ZPass drivers will see a 43-cent up-charge in tolls, rising from $6.12 to $6.55.

Drivers that choose to pay by mail, meanwhile, will see a toll increase from $9.50 to $10.17 on those same crossings.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge post-rebated toll, however, will remain $2.75 each way, the MTA announced.

The new toll rates begin Sunday, April 11.

A new, mid-tier toll will also be introduced for E-ZPass drivers. This toll rate priced between the E-ZPass and rate and what drivers pay by mail, and is for drivers who do not have their tag properly mounted.

"For most cars this means affixing [the E-ZPass tag] to the middle of the windshield, just below the rear-view mirror mount," the MTA advised.

The hikes were approved back in February by the MTA Board.