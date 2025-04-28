The MTA is hoping new fare evasion gates will further stop passengers trying to get around paying for a ride on the New York City subway system.

The transit agency is planning to ultimately spend up to $1.5 billion on the new gates, but first will run a pilot program installing four prototypes, each at five stations, for a total of 20 stations that will see new gates this fall.

The list of stations participating in the pilot program include: Times Square, Union Square, Atlantic Av-Barclays Center, Delancey St– Essex St and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.

Earlier this year, the MTA tested these sharper gates, known as FINS, to discourage fare-beaters from hanging on to or scaling the turnstile. They've been seen at busier stations, including 9th Street-Lexington Avenue and 42nd Street-Times Square and Fulton Street subway stations.

"At locations where fins and sleeves are installed — 60% fewer jumps," said MTA NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

The "fin" installation isn't the only method deployed to try and curb straphangers beating the fare. The MTA has been widely using "gate guards," who are positioned at the emergency exit gates in an effort to stop people from tailgating inside the station as riders exit.

Below is a look at the four prototypes the MTA will install soon at 20 stations. Notice the fiberglass doors and the higher points of entry.

"They generally use paddles that open and close and are very difficult to force open or climb over," said MTA President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer.

Back in 2022, the MTA estimated fare and toll evasion cost the transit agency nearly $700 million.

The MTA said it is still working on how to better solve the problem of fare evasion on busses. Despite more patrols, 44 percent of bus passengers don't pay.

