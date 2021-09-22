Subways Rank Worst in MTA for Face Mask Compliance as Agency Steps Up Enforcement

What to Know Starting Thursday, the MTA will step up mask enforcement throughout its transit system in an attempt to increase mask usage as the city continues to grapple with the ongoing pandemic.

The goal of this enforcement is to increase mask usage across the MTA system, and to return to 2020 and early 2021 compliance levels where nearly 100% of riders wore masks.

Currently, mask usage stands at 94% on buses, 90% on rail, and 87% on subways, the MTA said. These rates are actually an increase from where they were prior to the mask usage blitz earlier this month.

This continues an approach was established in September 2020 when the MTA implemented a $50 fine to help increase mask compliance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders who do not comply with mask-wearing could still receive a fine and summons, according to the MTA.

The transportation agency made the announcement Wednesday as it reminds passengers that mask-wearing is a federal requirement on trains, buses and paratransit vehicles.

Following Labor Day, the MTA began on a blitz of mask distribution, with MTA staff and police officers strategically stationed at subway and railroad hubs, as well as bus terminals, to distribute tens of thousands of free masks to unmasked riders.

“Promoting mask usage is an important component to protecting one another,” MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said in a statement. “To support the use of masks we have provided tens of millions of free masks to customers, complemented by a robust communication endeavor. These efforts have seen mask usage recently rise on buses and trains. This next phase of our blitz will reinforce that wearing a mask is not optional. Vaccinated or not, you must wear a mask when traveling on public transit.”

In the three weeks since beginning its increased mask distribution blitz, the MTA has handed out 25,000 masks, according to agency officials.

Since the $50 fine was implemented on Sept.14, 2020, MTA police officers have had over 88,000 positive encounters with customers -- meaning maskless customers complied when asked to wear masks.

“Our officers have surged into major hubs to remind riders to wear their mask, and have handed out 25,000 free masks in just two weeks,” Joseph McGrann, Acting Chief of the MTA Police Department Joseph McGrann said in a statement. “In the coming weeks officers will step up enforcement efforts on commuter rails and work with our partners at the NYPD for the subway and bus system. The message is clear, wear a mask. Riders who are still not getting this message will now see the cost associated with that thinking.”

To date the MTA has made 11.1 million masks available for customers. Through the agency's Mask Force, which launched in July 2020, more than 800,000 free masks have been distributed to riders. Free masks remain available for any customer that forgets a mask at subway station booths and onboard commuter railroad trains.