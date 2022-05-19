MTA to Celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday With Limited Edition MetroCards

Fans and Brooklynites can celebrate what would have been Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday in a special way: with commemorative MetroCards.

On Saturday, May 21, the MTA will offer 50,000 of the limited edition cards honoring the iconic Brooklyn rapper Christopher Wallace, known to the masses as Notorious B.I.G.

The limited edition MetroCards will feature a portrait of Wallace, also known colloquially as Biggie Smalls, on the reverse side. They will be available starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday on a first come, first serve basis.

The cards will only be available at MTA vending machines at the following stations in Central Brooklyn:

Lafayette Avenue "C" Station;

Clinton-Washington Avenues "C" and "G" stations;

Atlantic Ave - Barclays Center Station

Wallace grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant before releasing two Grammy-nominated studio records. His success was cut short by his shocking and tragic death at the age of 24.

Not only was Notorious B.I.G. a popular rap artist in the 1990s, he is still considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

This will not be the first time the MTA has branded their MetroCards with pop culture icons. In 2018, scores of fans crowded a lower Manhattan subway station for a chance to get limited edition David Bowie-inspired MetroCards. A move that was part of an immersive David Bowie exhibition that had taken over the Broadway-Lafayette subway station at that time.

The station was lined with wall-size images of Bowie inspired art, quotes from the late singer, and lyrics on the stairs in the station.

It came a little more than a year after straphangers flocked to subway stations around the city for Supreme-branded MetroCards.