MTA tests pilot program involving subway stations' emergency gates to stop fare evasion

More changes are coming to subway stations across New York City, as special emergency gates are set to go up in an effort to stop fare beating.

Almost anyone who has taken the subway has likely seen someone use the emergency gate to exit the subway platform, then one or more people use the open gate to walk on to the subway platform without paying. Riders skip out on the $2.90 fare happens so frequently, the MTA has said it costs the agency hundreds of millions of dollars.

That's the reasoning behind the new pilot program that will be starting in February.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Three subway stations — the 59th Street station on the 4/5/6 lines in midtown Manhattan, the 138th Street-Third Avenue station on the 6 line in the Bronx, and the Flushing Avenue station on the J/M/Z lines — will have emergency gates that have 15-second delays.

The idea is that if the gate takes longer to open, fewer people will leave through that exit — meaning fare beaters won't be able to walk in.

For wondering why those three stations in particular were selected, it's because they have plenty of turnstiles for people to exit in case of an actual emergency.

There are also new metal barriers which are part of the barrier fin pilot program. They have been installed at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station so people cant hop over the turnstiles and avoid the toll.

MTA officials say whether it involves hopping over a turnstile, shimmying through a backstop, or tricking the new gate hand sensor, the agency is diligently working to make sure everyone pays.