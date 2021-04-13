MTA Survey Shows Commuters Most Concerned About Crime

The threat of contracting a potentially deadly disease in crowded, dirty New York City subways was once a huge concern for commuters, but not the reason why most commuters say they feel unsafe.

According to a customer survey released Monday by the MTA, current riders said crime and harassments are more concerning than cleanliness, social distancing, mask wearing and health safety. Out of those 33,000 people surveyed who have not returned to public transit, 70 percent said crime and harassment is "extremely important."

Overall, the majority of them said crime likely will influence their decision to use transit in the future.

The police department said it had stepped up presence in the subways following a rise in random attacks, but less than half (45 percent) of MTA customers said they've noticed an increase of cops in the system.

However, 76 percent of people who answered the MTA's survey said they do feel safer in the presence of uniformed officers.

In a statement to NBC New York, MTA spokesperson Abbey Collins said, "We know that if our riders feel safe from crime and safe from COVID, they will come back to transit and back to the city – and we are throwing every resource at continually tackling these issues to keep breaking ridership milestones day after day as New York reopens."