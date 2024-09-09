MTA

MTA reports subway mess Monday morning

By NBC New York Staff

Well, that's never a good start to a workweek.

The MTA was reporting delays and reroutes on more than a dozen subway lines Monday, citing switch trouble, brake activation and medical needs among the reasons.

As of 9 a.m., the MTA website showed only the 1, A, G and 7 trains running regularly. Blue and orange line trains were sharing tracks in parts of Manhattan, leading to delays in both directions.

Visit the MTA's website for the latest travel advisories.

