MTA reports subway mess Monday morning

Well, that's never a good start to a workweek.
The MTA was reporting delays and reroutes on more than a dozen subway lines Monday, citing switch trouble, brake activation and medical needs among the reasons.
As of 9 a.m., the MTA website showed only the 1, A, G and 7 trains running regularly. Blue and orange line trains were sharing tracks in parts of Manhattan, leading to delays in both directions.
Visit the MTA's website for the latest travel advisories.
