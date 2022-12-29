MTA Security Contractors Accused of Attacking Subway Rider in Manhattan: Sources

Three people contracted to work MTA security have been accused of attacking a 20-year-old subway rider who was stopped after trying to leave a Manhattan subway station through the emergency exit gate a day ago, according to police sources.

The trio was on duty at the 14th Street N station around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the three contractors, who were not armed, stopped the person, the sources said. The individual went out through the turnstiles and left the station, three returned and started to record at least one of the contractors on his cellphone, the sources added.

One of the three contractors allegedly grabbed the phone and slammed it to the ground, breaking it. The other two allegedly then surrounded the rider and started to punch him, while the alleged phone-grabber kicked him, the sources said. The rider grabbed his phone and left, then reported the incident to transit police in the station, sources said.

Video surveillance appeared to capture the incident and coincide with the rider's narrative of events, according to the sources. Two of the contractors were brought in for questioning and later arrested on a third-degree assault charge, sources said. The third contractor had left the scene and had not been apprehended as of early Thursday afternoon.

The straphanger was treated for a small laceration to the face and is expected to be OK.

The name of the vendor wasn't immediately clear. At least one of the three individuals arrested appeared to have a lengthy rap sheet, though all prior cases were sealed, the sources said.

The agency's chief of external relations, John McCarthy, said the MTA was cooperating with the NYPD.

"In the meantime, the vendor who employs the guards has assured those allegedly involved will not be assigned to work at MTA facilities," McCarthy added.