MTA Says Everything on the Table, Including Bigger Fare Hikes, as Budget Gap Looms

The MTA is considering all options, including bigger-than-planned fare increases, to make up a looming deficit, the agency's chairman said Wednesday.

The agency's chief financial officer, at a board meeting earlier in the day, raised the prospect of a fare hike greater than the 4 percent increase already planned or next March.

Chairman Pat Foye, in response, said "everything is on the table." It was notable given Foye's past statements ruling out a larger increase.

The agency's revenue plummeted during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with ridership down more than 90 percent for months. Federal bailout money is close to running out, and the MTA says it needs billions of dollars more to get by.