MTA Restoring W Train Service on Monday, Bringing All Lines Back From COVID Shutdowns

MTA logo displayed on the side of a subway train
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The W train will resume service Monday, the MTA said, after COVID depleted the agency's staff and forced temporary service cuts.

The W was the last train to be restored; the B and Z resumed service earlier this week.

In a statement Sunday, the MTA said only 7% of its train operators and conductors are now out with COVID, down from 14% at the time of the service suspensions.

Subway ridership peaked at a pandemic-era high of 3.43 million rides on Dec. 9, before dropping sharply due to the omicron variant. But the MTA said it is steadily rebounding, recently peaking around 2.5 million.

