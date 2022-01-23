MTA Restoring W Train Service on Monday, Bringing All Lines Back From COVID Shutdowns

The W train will resume service Monday, the MTA said, after COVID depleted the agency's staff and forced temporary service cuts.

The W was the last train to be restored; the B and Z resumed service earlier this week.

In a statement Sunday, the MTA said only 7% of its train operators and conductors are now out with COVID, down from 14% at the time of the service suspensions.

Subway ridership peaked at a pandemic-era high of 3.43 million rides on Dec. 9, before dropping sharply due to the omicron variant. But the MTA said it is steadily rebounding, recently peaking around 2.5 million.