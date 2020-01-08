MTA Pulls Nearly 300 Brand New Subway Cars Over Door Problems

The MTA said Wednesday it has pulled nearly 300 subway cars for safety reasons effective immediately, citing an analysis of "two recent incidents." No passengers were injured in either case.

The 298 affected cars were on the A, C, J and Z lines. The MTA said all lines were operating at normal service levels with the exception of the J/Z line, where "headways have been increased by two minutes in between trains for the AM peak period, and skip-stop service suspended."

In a statement, NYCT President Andy Byford said two recent incidents with the Bombardier R179 subway cars raised questions about "the reliable operation of a door mechanism" on the newly delivered cars.

"Out of an abundance of caution, NYCT removed all R179 train cars from service overnight for thorough inspection and re-deployed other spare cars to continue service for this morning’s rush and ensure minimal impacts to customers," Byford said Wednesday.

He added that updates would be provided "as they become available."