If your "9 to 5" takes you on the subway, there's something special you'll want to check out.

The MTA has released limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCards. The cards celebrate the release of her new greatest hits album, "Diamonds & Rhinestones."

The Dolly Parton MTA cards are available at the Penn Station, Times Square and Herald Square subway stations while supplies last.

Unlike "Jolene," fans looking for the possible collector's item should go get one just because you can.