MTA Forms Panel to Deter, Find Solutions to Fare Evasion ‘Epidemic'

Fare evasion among the city's public transportation continues to be "an epidemic," according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- prompting the agency to form a panel to look at solutions and deterrents to the issue.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber formed a "blue ribbon panel" aimed at finding solutions on education, equity and enforcement when it comes to fare evasion

The panel is tasked with finding possible solutions and presenting this recommendations by summer, Leiber said.

Schools Chancellor David Banks is among the panelists who will help guide policy when it comes to city students who do not pay their fare.

According to Lieber, 12% of subway riders and one in three bus riders are not paying their fares. This number could translate to a loss of revenue totaling $500 million this year alone.

However, Leiber said that he doesn't want those who skip on paying going to jail, adding that an upgrade on gates and stations can also function as a stronger deterrent.

Fare evasion has been an issue that the MTA has been grappling with for years.

The MTA faced a flurry of protests in 2020 across dozens of its stations in the city's five boroughs over the heavy presence of police and the city's crackdown on fare evasion. The MTA said that damage from these protests over the span of a week cost taxpayers $100,000.