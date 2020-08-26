MTA Expected to Outline Possible Service Cuts, Layoffs Amid $12B Deficit

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to announce plans for possible service cuts along with layoffs as the transit agency continues to see a low ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MTA board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the agency's finances. The meeting comes after MTA Chairman Patrick Foye warned that the transit agency might need to take drastic measures such as reducing services or freezing wages if it doesn't get $12 billion dollars in federal aid.

“Outside of federal funding, none of our options are good,” said Foye. “Our sole focus now is on survival.” The agency has already exhausted $3.9 billion in initial federal aid since it was forced to reduce service to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Foye told lawmakers at a Tuesday legislative hearing that subway ridership remains three-quarters below pre-pandemic levels. Foye said subways saw an average 1.3 million customers per weekday as of last week. Bus ridership is around 1.3 million, down nearly 40% from last year.

Train ridership was down by half compared to 2019 levels just a few weeks ago. Still, Foye said ridership is starting to increase: Long Island Rail Road is now down 76% while Metro-North is down 83%.

It's still an unprecedented drop for a mass transit system that once served over three-quarters of the nearly four million people who commuted to Manhattan each day, according to Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Nicole Gelinas.

According to a new survey from the Partnership of Greater New York, just 8% of Manhattan workers have returned to their office since mid-August. Only 26% of workers are expected to return by the end of the year and only 54% by July of 2021. The majority of mass transit commuters (84%) say they're still concerned about their safety.

Meanwhile, unions representing New York transit workers are demanding swift access to protective gear, better enforcement of mask-wearing and increased service as more businesses and schools re-open their doors.

Union leaders acknowledge it's a tough argument to make as the MTA estimates it's losing about $200 million a week. Even if Congress does grant additional aid, it's unclear how the pandemic will impact commuting patterns down the road, Gelinas said. She warned significant service cuts or fare hikes could discourage people from returning to mass transit.

New York is trying to encourage riders to return by disinfecting subways each night and offering smartphone app that lets passengers know which train cars have more space to spread out.

The public can once again board MTA buses through the front door starting Aug. 31, when riders will start paying the $2.75 fare again.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1179 President Jose DeJesus said buses need more plexiglass barriers to prevent the virus from spreading and called for updated ventilation and air control systems.

He said police officers should help ensure riders are wearing masks as required.

“A lot of people will fight you on the mask,” DeJesus said.

Several union leaders called for hazard pay for all transit workers and said the MTA failed to ensure protective gear to workers at the start of the crisis.

They said workers still face delays, and questioned whether the MTA is storing masks in case of a pandemic as laid out in the agency's pandemic plans.

“If a second wave comes, we cannot operate the way it did when the first wave came,” said Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano. “If we don’t have masks, we’re not going to work.”

Anthony Simon, who chairs a union that includes rail and transportation workers, said they were left making their own hand sanitizer as COVID-19 spread in the dense metropolis earlier this year.

“It was absolutely out of control,” Simon said.