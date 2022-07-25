MTA Delays Signal Upgrades, Will Fix Some of City's Least Reliable Subway Lines

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pushing pause on certain subway system upgrades, as it will instead focus its attention on some of the least reliable lines in the city.

The transit agency will be delaying some signal upgrades it had planned, opting to put more work into the Sixth Avenue line, the MTA's 2020-2024 capital plans states.

The signal upgrades were planned for the Lexington Avenue line, which carries the 4/5/6 trains in Manhattan, and for the Astoria Boulevard Line, which carries the N and W trains.

The latest MTA financial plan, according to the New York Daily News, says that those upgrades will be coming later rather than sooner, as the Sixth Avenue line and other areas get more attention.

The $54.8 billion plan, which the MTA said was by far the largest investment in agency history, includes more than $40 billion in New York City Transit’s subways and buses, according to the agency's website. It states that the priorities for the financial place with focus on upgrading stations, investing in new train cars and buses, modernizing signals on the busiest lines, and maintain bridges, tunnels and other infrastructure.