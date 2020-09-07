A Train

MTA Conductor Spots Rider With Gun, Holds Train Until NYPD Arrives

conductor aboard train at new york city statin
Getty Images

A sleeping passenger aboard the A train Sunday morning was placed into police custody after an MTA conductor spotted a gun sticking out from the man's pants.

The eagle-eyed conductor notified police after spotting the firearm and took action to hold the train until authorities could arrive, transit officials and police confirmed.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on a northbound A train at the Fulton Street Station. The train was held for roughly 15 minutes until officers arrived and took the man into custody.

A law enforcement source says the man was arrested without incident but the gun in his possession was loaded.

Identified by the source as 26-year-old Dashawn Breland, the man is said to have a long arrest record including a loaded gun charge from two months ago.

