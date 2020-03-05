MTA Conductor Hospitalized After Attack in Brooklyn: NYPD Sources

An MTA conductor was punched in the face and fell on his head Wednesday night, police sources tell NBC New York.

A man was allegedly holding the 2 train doors open at the Beverly Road and Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn and the employee went to confront him, the sources said. A verbal dispute between them then turned violent when the suspect hit the conductor with a closed fist, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

The suspect then fled the scene in unknown direction, police said.

The employee, who has not been identified, was transported to Kings County Hospital where he's being treated in the critical care unit, according to Eric Logel with TWU Local 100.

"He seems pretty banged up. He's in a lot of pain. He's having trouble speaking, " Logel said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans and a mask, police sources said.

In a statement, NYC Transit Senior Vice President of Subways Sally Librera said, "Assaulting a transit employee under any circumstance is appalling and NYC Transit is fully cooperating with the NYPD as it searches for this perpetrator. We will do everything we can to support prosecution to the full extent of the law."