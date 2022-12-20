MTA Collection Agent Shoots Man at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

A man was shot by an MTA collection agent following a dispute on a Brooklyn subway, according to police.

Two of the MTA agents were on an R train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station when they got into an argument with another rider Tuesday evening, police said. The verbal fighting continued as the train arrived at the Union Street station in Gowanus, where all three exited.

At one point after getting off the train, one of the collection agents fired a shot at the man he had been fighting with, striking him, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to Methodist Hospital, and was said to be in critical condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.