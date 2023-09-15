MTA bus pancakes parked cars in Brooklyn; driver pulled from duty

Cars smashed and stacked atop on another surprised Brooklyn drivers Friday morning when they came outside to see the leftover mess of a bus driver's brief rampage.

Officials say the driver of an MTA bus plowed into at least three parked cars in the Mill Basin neighborhood around 10 a.m. Tracks show where the cars were pushed onto a nearby lawn, going all the way up to the front steps of a home.

Surveillance video captured the morning crash along Avenue U and Mill Avenue. A B47 bus was caught on video colliding and wrecking the parked cars, pancaking at least two of them together.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Margaret Blair, whose home was nearly hit by the mayhem, claims the driver of the B47 bus did not stop after the crash and kept driving down the road.

"I just heard a crunch, I thought it was a recycle truck. When I heard the car alarm, I knew it was serious," Blair said. "We all came running out and we saw a car on my lawn, and one car mounted on top of another one. What do we do know?"

The cause of the bus driver's destruction is unknown, but transit officials say the operator was pulled from service.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "The bus operator involved was immediately removed from service and sent for routine drug and alcohol testing to determine fitness for duty."

"We are thankful no one was injured as a result of this mishap and are fully cooperating with the NYPD's review to determine the facts," he statement continued.