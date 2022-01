A 15-year-old boy has critical injuries after being hit by an MTA bus in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Just before noon Saturday, the boy was crossing Marine Avenue in Bay Ridge when the bus, turning right from Third Avenue, struck him in the crosswalk.

The boy was found unconscious and unresponsive and taken to Lutheran Hospital with head injuries.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured; there were no arrests.