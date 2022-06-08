MTA Bus Driver Charged After Deadly Hit-and-Run on Staten Island

An MTA bus driver is facing criminal charges after the hit-and-run death of a 69-year-old man on Staten Island last month.

Patrick Varriale was attempting to cross at Platinum Avenue and Forest Hill Road at 4:30 a.m. on May 13 when an MTA bus struck him and continued down the road, police and city transportation officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined the 52-year-old bus driver did not remain at the scene, but was identified a short time later and questioned by authorities.

Late Tuesday night, the NYPD confirmed it had addressed the driver, Darrell Sweet, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care.