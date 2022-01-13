MTA Bus Confrontation Leads to Shot Fired in Ceiling With Passengers Aboard

A gun was discharged on an MTA bus in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday as an uncle tried to get his son off the vehicle after he was called for help, police say.

The saga started around 4:30 p.m. when a stranger approached an 18-year-old passenger on MTA bus BX39 and began asking him questions. It wasn't clear what the man was interrogating the 18-year-old about, but he flashed a gun, cops said.

In fear, the 18-year-old called his uncle and asked him to pick him up at a nearby stop. When the bus stopped at White Plains Road and Van Nest Avenue, the 18-year-old's uncle held the back door of the bus open and told his nephew to come.

That's when the gunman confronted the uncle. A struggle ensued.

The firearm went off during the struggle. It hit the bus' ceiling but no people. It wasn't clear how many passengers were on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

The gunman fled the scene and was last seen heading north on White Plains Road. Police released surveillance video from inside the bus (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.