MTA announces changes for the Labor Day holiday weekend

What to Know The Metropolitan Transportation Authority shared service changes for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, Access-A-Ride, and Bridges and Tunnels will be impacted.

For more information, visit https://new.mta.info/.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority shared service changes for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The changes will impact New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, Access-A-Ride, and Bridges and Tunnels.

Scroll down to view the changes:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Long Island Rail Road

The LIRR will operate two early getaway trains on Friday to help customers get an early head start on the holiday weekend, one on the Ronkonkoma Branch and one on the Babylon Branch.

A 2:55 p.m. train from NY Penn Station to Ronkonkoma.

A 2:38 p.m. from NY Penn Station to Babylon, making all local stops.

On Saturday, the LIRR will operate on a normal Saturday schedule. On Sunday, the LIRR will also operate on a Saturday schedule.

On Monday, the LIRR will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule with Montauk Branch trains running on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North Railroad

Metro-North will have service changes on the East and West of Hudson Lines for the Labor Day weekend.

East of Hudson

Extra trains will operate on Friday on Metro-North’s three East of Hudson lines.

Hudson Line

On the Hudson Line, Metro-North Railroad will operate three early-getaway trains on Friday:

The 1:19 p.m. train from Grand Central to Poughkeepsie will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to Croton-Harmon and will make all stops to Poughkeepsie, except Manitou.

The 1:51 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St and make all stops to Croton-Harmon. Hudson Rail Link buses will meet at Spuyten Duyvil and Riverdale.

The 2:19 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to Croton-Harmon, and make all stops to Poughkeepsie, except Manitou.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. trains to Poughkeepsie will not operate.

Hudson Rail Link buses will meet the 1:50 p.m. early-getaway train at Spuyten Duyvil and Riverdale for their routes.

will meet the 1:50 p.m. early-getaway train at Spuyten Duyvil and Riverdale for their routes. There will be two early-getaway Haverstraw-Ossining ferries , one meeting the 2:20 p.m. local and 2:43 p.m. express from Grand Central, and a second boat meeting the 3:21 p.m. local departures from Grand Central.

, one meeting the 2:20 p.m. local and 2:43 p.m. express from Grand Central, and a second boat meeting the 3:21 p.m. local departures from Grand Central. There will be three early-getaway Newburgh-Beacon ferries, meeting the 2:43 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 3:48 p.m. departures from Grand Central. Newburgh-Beacon ferry customers who normally ride the 5:30 p.m. Poughkeepsie express customers from Grand Central should ride the 5:32 p.m. to connect with the ferry at Beacon.

Harlem Line

On the Harlem Line, Metro-North Railroad will operate two early-getaway trains:

The 1:17 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to White Plains, and make all stops except Mount Pleasant.

The 1:53 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St and make all stops to North White Plains.

The 5:27 p.m. train to Southeast will not operate.

New Haven Line

On the New Haven Line, there will be three early-getaway trains and one service change:

The 2:29 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to Westport, and certain stops to New Haven.

The 2:57 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to Larchmont, and make all stops to Stamford.

The 3:28 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 St, operate express to Westport, and certain stops to New Haven.

The 5:19 p.m. train to New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and Harrison will not operate. However, the 5:22 p.m. train departing from Grand Central, which stops at Mt. Vernon East, Pelham, and New Rochelle, will be extended to Harrison and make stops at Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

The 5:42 p.m. and 6:08 p.m. New Haven express trains will not operate.

Metro-North's East of Hudson lines will operate a normal schedules on Saturday and Sunday. On Labor Day, it will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Pascack Valley Line

On Friday, customers taking the 5:25 p.m. connecting train from New York Penn Station to Secaucus Junction to get the 5:43 p.m. Pascack Valley Line train to Spring Valley, should note that the connecting train will leave New York Penn Station 5 minutes earlier.

Port Jervis Line

Metro-North will operate a normal schedule on the Port Jervis Line on Friday. On Monday, an extra train departs Port Jervis at 4:05 p.m., making all stops through Suffern, then express to Secaucus Junction and Hoboken.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

Scheduled maintenance requiring full lane closures will be suspended starting at 1p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

New York City Transit

The M line is suspended for switch replacement work. M service will start back up again at 5 a.m. Tuesday only between Middle Village-Metropolitan Av and 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr.