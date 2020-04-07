Mt. Sinai Medical Workers Now Can Be Tested for COVID-19

After complaining about not being able to receive tests, Mount Sinai health care providers will eligible to get tested for COVID-19 starting on April 7.

According to the head of the Mount Sinai Health System, all employees who have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus can receive a test. This marks a change from the previous policy, which followed directives from the Centers for Disease Control and the city's Health Department standards, where there was no testing unless symptoms were severe or life-threatening.

Now, employees have to show only mild symptoms to be eligible for the test involving a nasopharyngeal swab. Those who get tested will be required to stay at home until the results come in.

Additionally, all employees who were symptomatic before April 7 can be tested using the serum antibody test — which would allow them to find out if they indeed did have the virus, and if they are a candidate to possibly provide plasma to help others.

The new directive was done to give a little more peace of mind to employees who were worried about bringing the disease home to their loved ones without knowing it, a hospital source told NBC New York.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and represents the district where the hospital is located on the Upper East Side, told NBC New York she had been raising the issue of testing for employees in recent days after fielding complaints from nurses and doctors.

"It's just common sense that nurses and doctors on the front lines should have priority testing," Maloney said.

The news comes days after all Health + Hospitals employees (the group that operates all the public hospitals in NYC) would soon be eligible for COVID-19 testing. Priority would be given to those who had exhibited symptoms or treated ill patients, before extended to those with sick family members at home and eventually to all employees by the end of April, regardless if they show symptoms or not.

It was not clear if or when Mount Sinai employees who were not exhibiting symptoms would be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 test.

The hospital system has seen nearly 2,000 positive cases since the outbreak began, including at least 415 patients in their ICUs. That includes more than 1,100 who have recovered and have been discharged from Mount Sinai hospitals.

While still a very large number, those cases represent only a small fraction of cases that have been found in New York City, where as of Monday there had been more than 72,000 cases.