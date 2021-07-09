Motorcyclist Wanted in Rush Hour Road Rage Attack on Garden State Parkway

A motorcyclist suddenly got off his sports bike on the Garden State Parkway during Thursday's morning rush, whirled around and blasted the hood and windshield of another vehicle with his fists, causing significant damage in what appears to be a case of road rage, police in New Jersey said Friday.

According to Manchester cops, who say they are assisting Toms River police in their investigation, the suspect stopped abruptly in front of the victim's vehicle near the Toms River exit ramp (exit 82A) around 8:15 a.m. and attacked it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He then spun around, got back on his bike and rode off.

No injuries were reported to the victim, and the breadth of the damage to that person's vehicle wasn't immediately clear. It also wasn't exactly clear what sparked the confrontation.

Police released a photo of the suspect that appears to be taken from within the victim's windshield-smashed vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Township or Toms River police departments.