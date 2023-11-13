Mother pushing child in stroller gets struck by Long Island school bus: Police

A mother pushing her child in a stroller was struck by a school bus on Long Island, police said.

A call was made just after 2:30 p.m. Monday for a 45-year-old woman struck by a mini-school bus as she was crossing Long Beach Road at the intersection of Davison Avenue in Oceanside, according to Nassau County Police. The bus was turning left when the woman was struck and left pinned under the bus, police said.

The county's Emergency Services Unit and town fire department used a five-ton floor jack along with high pressure air bags to free the woman, who was taken taken to a nearby hospital with leg injuries and a cut to her head. She was expected to recover.

The child in the stroller appeared to not be hurt, according to police, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was reunited with a family member.

The 71-year-old driver of the mini bus remained at the scene. Police said no charges are expected to be filed, but an investigation is ongoing.