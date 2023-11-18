Mother killed, son shot in face in deadly Brooklyn double shooting: Police

A man is in police custody, law enforcement sources say, suspected of killing his wife and shooting her son in the face in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

The woman was shot and killed Friday night on Louisiana Avenue in East New York, according to the NYPD. Officers responded to calls of two people shot around 7 p.m.

Police say her son, 26, was shot in the face and taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Sources say the shooter turned himself in to a couple patrol officers in Bushwick later that night. He was then reportedly taken to a hospital for a medical issue.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed on Saturday.