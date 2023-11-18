Brooklyn

Mother killed, son shot in face in deadly Brooklyn double shooting: Police

Police sources say the victim's husband is a person of interest in the slaying

By Checkey Beckford and Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in police custody, law enforcement sources say, suspected of killing his wife and shooting her son in the face in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

The woman was shot and killed Friday night on Louisiana Avenue in East New York, according to the NYPD. Officers responded to calls of two people shot around 7 p.m.

Police say her son, 26, was shot in the face and taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Sources say the shooter turned himself in to a couple patrol officers in Bushwick later that night. He was then reportedly taken to a hospital for a medical issue.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed on Saturday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDgun violence
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us