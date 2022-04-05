Mother Dies Days After She and 6-Year-Old Son Crushed By Car Hopping Harlem Curb

A woman has died a week after a car jumped a curb in Harlem, crushing her and her 6-year-old child.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on March 28, when police say the driver of a Toyota Camry hopped a sidewalk, then struck the mother and child, a small flower shop and several cars parked along the road.
Police say the driver came to a stop on the sidewalk, near the intersection of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
The mother, later identified as Jennifer Tolliver, 38, died Monday afternoon of her injuries.
Police said there were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing. They have been looking into whether the 68-year-old driver of the Camry, who suffered serious injuries, suffered a medical episode before the crash.
Video captured the exact moments the car plowed directly into the mother and son, walking hand-in-hand down the sidewalk.
Flower and other items littered the sidewalk where the shop stood, now a shell of its former structure. Window glass and chipped paint lined the sidewalk and road around a number of the vehicles swiped in the commotion.