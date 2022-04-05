Mother Dies Days After She and 6-Year-Old Son Crushed By Car Hopping Harlem Curb

A woman has died a week after a car jumped a curb in Harlem, crushing her and her 6-year-old child.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on March 28, when police say the driver of a Toyota Camry hopped a sidewalk, then struck the mother and child, a small flower shop and several cars parked along the road.

Police say the driver came to a stop on the sidewalk, near the intersection of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The mother, later identified as Jennifer Tolliver, 38, died Monday afternoon of her injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said there were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing. They have been looking into whether the 68-year-old driver of the Camry, who suffered serious injuries, suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Video captured the exact moments the car plowed directly into the mother and son, walking hand-in-hand down the sidewalk.

Flower and other items littered the sidewalk where the shop stood, now a shell of its former structure. Window glass and chipped paint lined the sidewalk and road around a number of the vehicles swiped in the commotion.