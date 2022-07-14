Mother Critically Injured Trying to Rescue Kids Off Jersey Shore



A mother was hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to rescue her two children in the ocean off of the Jersey Shore Wednesday morning, police said.

The Brigantine Beach Patrol rescued the 28-year-old woman and her two children from the surf around 9:30 a.m., police said in a release on Facebook.

Brigantine police said the kids were swimming in the ocean when, according to a witness, they became overpowered by the current and appeared in distress.

The witness saw the mother run into the ocean to try and save them, but said she then also appeared distressed and disappeared under the water.

The witness then called 911, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her children were checked out by emergency personnel and reunited with family, police said.

“Because of the mother’s selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol who were training prior to their shift on a beach nearby,” BPD said.

Brigantine police said they highly encourage swimmers to go in the ocean at guarded beaches, between flags of designated swimming areas, when lifeguards are on duty between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.