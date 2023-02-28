Mother and Daughters Seen on Video Pummeling Worker in Bronx Supermarket Smackdown

A group of women can be seen on surveillance video inside a Bronx grocery store pummeling a cashier allegedly after a disagreement over recyclables and waiting in line.

The incident occurred at the Food Universe in the Fordham Manor neighborhood during the last full week of February, according to the owner of the store, Pedro Goico. He said that a woman wanted to exchange her recyclable goods for cash, but got into an argument with the cashier.

The woman threatened to come back to the store with force if the cashier didn't let her skip the line.

On Sunday, the disgruntled customer returned with two other women, claiming to be her daughters, Goico said. The woman blindsided the cashier, Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, with a blow to the head, and seconds later the victim's head was yanked back sharply as another woman pulled her hair from behind.

Security guards and other customers quickly moved to intervene. Days after the attack, Luna is still afraid to return to work.

"We’ll be talking to her next week to see how she feels about coming back to work," said Goico, who gave Luna paid time off for the week to heal mentally and physically. "She’s a little bit shaken up with the situation."

The store is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the beatdown. Goico said that security will be beefed up with more workers up front.

"We’re very concerned, cashiers are very scared. Don’t know if these people are gonna come back and try to harm them in any way," he said. "We will not let this cancer take over our business and employees."

Goico also called on state and local leaders to make assault on a grocery store worker carry a felony-level punishment.