Mother and Child Attacked While Riding Subway in Bronx: Police

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were attacked by a woman as they were riding the subway in the Bronx, according to police.

The incident occurred back on Oct. 18 around 4:30 p.m., police said. The 36-year-old mother and her daughter were standing aboard a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street station in the Longwood section when another woman started punching them in the face and mouth, according to police.

The woman then got off the train and ran off. The mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Their alleged attacker (pictured above) was described a woman in her 40s about 5-foot-8 with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.