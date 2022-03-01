Mother and 1-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Fire

A young mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed after a fire tore through their Brooklyn home, as officials work to determine how the flames started.

The deadly inferno gutted much of the three-story building on Agate Court off Atlantic Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant Tuesday morning. Flames broke out just before 10 a.m., and it took firefighters 90 mins to get the fire under control.

Witnesses said that the fire seemed to be concentrated toward the rear of the townhome.

The 22-year-old mother and her young daughter were found inside the building and were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A cause of death for the two have not yet been determined, and their identities have not yet been released.

NYPD arson detectives joined fire marshals in the afternoon, looking into the cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.