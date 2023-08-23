Mother, 2 young children attacked by suspect with hammer in Brooklyn: Sources

A mother and two young children suffered life-threatening injuries in a horrifying attack in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York, with a hammer recovered at the scene.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Sunset Park, according to preliminary details from the investigation. Three people, a 43-year-old mother and her 4-year-old and 5-year-old kids, were said to be attacked inside an apartment building.

Sources said the mother and the attacker had gotten into an argument before the attacker bludgeoned her and her children with a hammer.

All three victims were rushed via ambulance to Lutheran Hospital after they were critically injured in the attack, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

A suspect was taken into custody outside of the building, sources said. According to preliminary details of the investigation, a hammer was recovered at the scene.

The victims may have known the attacker, who is a neighbor in the building, according to law enforcement sources.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.