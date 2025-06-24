Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus for first time this season in CT

State officials said a mosquito has tested positive for West Nile virus in Bridgeport, marking the first case of the virus this season.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, of CAES, said mosquitoes trapped in Bridgeport on June 11 tested positive through the state's mosquito management program.

“This is one of the earlier detections of virus recorded during the last 25 years of the statewide monitoring program," John Shepard, medical entomologist at the CAES, said in a statement.

Officials are reminding Connecticut residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses.

West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed to humans.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, rash, and gastrointestinal symptoms. For more serious cases, or neuroinvasive cases, symptoms can include a high fever, headache, still neck and decreased consciousness, according to DPH.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, CAES said residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

When it is necessary to be outdoors, use mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. EPA registration of skin-applied repellent products indicates that they have been evaluated and approved for human safety and effectiveness when applied according to instructions on the label.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin. Permethrin is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes and ticks.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

When sleeping outdoors, use tents or mosquito netting in an unscreened structure. Treat camping gear with permethrin when possible.

Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito nets when outside.

CAES uses 108 mosquito-trapping stations in 88 towns throughout the state.

For more information about West Nile virus, click here.