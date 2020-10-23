Mosque Members Hold Teen Until NYPD Arrives Following Wild Macing, Carjacking Attempt

Members of an Queens mosque sprang into action after a teenager allegedly maced a cab driver, stole his vehicle and crashed into several others nearby.

Police say the incident occurred on Glenmore Avenue in Queens, near the Al-Furqan Jame Masjid mosque.

According to police, the teenager used pepper spray to assault the cabbie, before pulling him from his cab and driving away.

Police say members of the mosque chased the suspect and held him for police. He's been taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in a fall.

The extent of the teen's injuries are unknown.

The cabbie who was pepper sprayed was also taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing.